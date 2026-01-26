Kangaroo jumps into cycling race, knocks down leader at Tour Down Under

The incident occurred during the final stage of the Tour Down Under 2026 cycling race in Australia. As the group of leading cyclists was riding at high speed through the Adelaide Hills, a kangaroo unexpectedly ran onto the course and crashed into Australian rider Jay Vine, who was leading the overall standings at the time.

The collision happened with about 95 kilometers remaining in the race, when cyclists were traveling at around 50 kilometers per hour. Jay Vine was knocked off his bicycle, raising concerns that he could lose his overall lead in the competition.

Despite the dramatic incident, Vine was able to get back into the race after changing his bike and rejoining his teammates. He later finished the stage safely and ultimately won the Tour Down Under, securing his second overall title in the prestigious event.

The Tour Down Under is the opening race of the UCI World Tour season and is held annually in Australia.

