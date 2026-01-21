Cow surprises scientists by using one tool in two smart ways

The cow, named Veronika, was observed using a deck brush to scratch parts of her body she could not reach on her own. What surprised researchers was not just that she used a tool, but that she adjusted how she used it depending on where she wanted to scratch herself.

During a series of controlled tests, scientists placed a long-handled deck brush in front of Veronika. The brush had two usable ends: one with stiff bristles and one smooth wooden stick. Over 7 sessions, Veronika used the brush 76 times to scratch herself.

Photo credit: Screenshots from video / youtube.com/@scientificamerican

She consistently targeted hard to reach areas on the back half of her body, such as her rump, sides, udder, and belly. Most notably, she chose the tool end carefully. For upper body areas with thicker skin, she mostly used the bristled end, making strong scrubbing movements. For softer and more sensitive areas like the udder and lower belly, she switched to the smooth stick end and applied gentle, precise pushes.

Veronika handled the brush with her mouth, lifting it with her tongue and gripping it securely between her teeth. She sometimes adjusted her grip before starting, showing that she planned how to use the tool before making contact.

Researchers say this flexible use of one object for different tasks has rarely been documented outside of primates such as chimpanzees. It shows that cows are capable of adapting their actions to suit different needs, rather than acting on simple habit or instinct.

Scientists note that such behavior may be rarely seen because most farm environments do not provide animals with objects they can use in this way.

