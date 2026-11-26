The match will take place at Almaty's Central Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. local time (3:30 p.m. GMT). Qazsport TV Channel will air the match live, posting highlights on its YouTube channel.

Polish referee Paweł Raczkowski will officiate the match.

FC Kairat currently sits 27th in the Conference League standings with two points, outside the top 24 spots required to advance to the knockout phase.

In earlier rounds, the Almaty squad drew 1-1 against both Riga and Atalanta. At home, the Kazakh club suffered a 5-1 defeat to Panathinaikos.

In the Kazakhstan Premier League, Kairat finished runner-up, ceding the title to Ordabasy after winning two straight championships.

Sweden's Mjällby is ninth in the Conference League table with seven points. The team secured 2-0 wins over both Inter Club d'Escaldes and Borac, and a 1-1 draw with Iberia 1999.

The Swedish club enters the match on a five-game unbeaten streak across all tournaments. Despite that form, the defending Swedish champions sit 12th in their domestic league with one round to go.

Notably, Mjällby is making its European debut this season.

Earlier, it was reported that FC Kairat U19 advanced to the third round of the UEFA Youth League Domestic Champions Path.