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    Kairat Almaty U19 reaches UEFA Youth League third round after 2–2 draw

    22:59, 4 November 2026

    FC Kairat U19 advanced to the third round of the UEFA Youth League Domestic Champions Path following a 2–2 second-leg tie with Hungarian side MTK Budapest, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    FC Kairat Almaty U19
    File photo of FC Kairat Almaty U19

    In the opening leg played in Budapest a week earlier, the Kazakh side secured a 3–1 victory.

    The second match ended in a draw in Almaty on Nov. 4.

    After a goalless first half, all four goals at the match came after the break:

    53rd minute (1–0): Kairat forward Daniyar Tashpulatov opened the scoring.

    57' (2–0): The Almaty-based club doubled its lead four minutes later when Kaisar Malayev pounced on a defensive blunder in the penalty area, dispossessing a guest defender before finishing calmly.

    81' (2–1): The Hungarian side pulled one back late in the match through a precise strike by Péter Molnár.

    83' (2–2): MTK restored parity just two minutes later as Kolen Onder netted the equalizer.

    Despite surrendering a late lead in the return match, Kairat successfully advanced to the third round of the Youth League Champions Path with a 5–3 aggregate win.

    As previously reported, FC Kairat Almaty under-19 advanced to the second round of the 2026–27 UEFA Youth League after routing OFK Mladost Donja Gorica 8-1. 

    Kazakhstan Sport Football UEFA FC Kairat Almaty Youth of Kazakhstan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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