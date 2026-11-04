Kairat Almaty U19 reaches UEFA Youth League third round after 2–2 draw

In the opening leg played in Budapest a week earlier, the Kazakh side secured a 3–1 victory.

The second match ended in a draw in Almaty on Nov. 4.

After a goalless first half, all four goals at the match came after the break:

53rd minute (1–0): Kairat forward Daniyar Tashpulatov opened the scoring.

57' (2–0): The Almaty-based club doubled its lead four minutes later when Kaisar Malayev pounced on a defensive blunder in the penalty area, dispossessing a guest defender before finishing calmly.

81' (2–1): The Hungarian side pulled one back late in the match through a precise strike by Péter Molnár.

83' (2–2): MTK restored parity just two minutes later as Kolen Onder netted the equalizer.

Despite surrendering a late lead in the return match, Kairat successfully advanced to the third round of the Youth League Champions Path with a 5–3 aggregate win.

As previously reported, FC Kairat Almaty under-19 advanced to the second round of the 2026–27 UEFA Youth League after routing OFK Mladost Donja Gorica 8-1.