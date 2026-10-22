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    UEFA Conference League: FC Kairat fall to Panathinaikos at home

    22:57, 22 October 2026

    Almaty's Kairat suffered a 5-1 home defeat against Greek side Panathinaikos in their second UEFA Conference League match Thursday, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    UEFA Conference League: FC Kairat fall to Panathinaikos at home
    Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy

    The Almaty Central Stadium was far from full, likely because of cool weather. According to the stadium announcement, attendance for the Conference League fixture was recorded at just over 9,000.

    UEFA Conference League: FC Kairat fall to Panathinaikos at home
    Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/Qazinform

    The match proved dramatic for the host side.

    UEFA Conference League: FC Kairat fall to Panathinaikos at home
    Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/Qazinform

    Rafael Urazbakhtin’s side got off to a slow start. Hesitant choices and static positional play from the Almaty team allowed the visitors to take complete control early on.

    UEFA Conference League: FC Kairat fall to Panathinaikos at home
    Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/Qazinform

    Vicente Taborda opened the scoring in the sixth minute, and Cyriel Dessers doubled the Greek side’s lead in the 24th minute by calmly converting a penalty kick. The teams went into halftime with the score at 2-0.

    UEFA Conference League: FC Kairat fall to Panathinaikos at home
    Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/Qazinform

    The second half began similarly. Just a minute after the restart, Dessers completed his brace. In the 57th minute, Greek substitute Kings Kangwa extended the lead to four.

    A critical lack of pace forced Kairat’s coaching staff to take radical action in the 64th minute.

    UEFA Conference League: FC Kairat fall to Panathinaikos at home
    Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/Qazinform

    Fresh legs entered the pitch at the same time: Lev Kurgin, Ismail Bekbolat, and Damir Kasabulat replaced Luís Mata, Marc Gual, and Jaakko Oksanen.

    UEFA Conference League: FC Kairat fall to Panathinaikos at home
    Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/Qazinform

    After the triple substitution, the Almaty club tried to step up the tempo and push play away from their goal. Nevertheless, the Greek giant expertly neutralized the game by retaining possession. Moreover, Elmin Rastoder capped off the scoring for Panathinaikos in the 75th minute, 5-0.

    UEFA Conference League: FC Kairat fall to Panathinaikos at home
    Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/Qazinform

    In the 79th minute, Kairat managed a consolation goal, with youth prospect Ismail Bekbolat outmaneuvering the Greek club’s defense and goalkeeper to score.

    UEFA Conference League: FC Kairat fall to Panathinaikos at home
    Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/Qazinform

    The match ended in a 5-1 defeat for FC Kairat.

    In the Conference League phase, Kairat has one point after two matchdays, earned during an away draw against Latvia's Riga FC.

    As reported in August this year, the Kazakh club suffered a 3-0 away defeat to Belgian side Anderlecht in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifying playoffs.

    Kazakhstan Football FC Kairat Almaty UEFA Sport
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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