Kairat sign Finnish midfielder Jaakko Oksanen

The contract runs until December 2027.

Oksanen began his career at Finnish giants HJK Helsinki. In 2018, he moved to England to join Brentford, playing for the club’s reserve side. During his time in England, the midfielder also gained experience at AFC Wimbledon before later moving to Scotland, where he represented Greenock Morton.

In 2022, Oksanen returned to Finland, signing with KuPS, where he played until completing his transfer to the Almaty-based club.

Earlier this season, Oksanen faced Kairat in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League. Over two legs, Kairat secured a 3-2 aggregate victory, with the Finnish midfielder scoring in the first match.

Across the season, Jaakko Oksanen made 51 appearances, scoring four goals and providing eight assists. He has also earned one cap for Finland’s senior national team and made 15 appearances for the U-21 side.

As Qazinform previously reported, Kairat fell to Olympiacos in a home Champions League match. Later, the club's goalkeeper surpassed Mbappé in UEFA Champions League rankings.