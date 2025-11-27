EN
    Joint photo of CSTO Summit participants released

    11:26, 27 November 2025

    The Akorda press service published a joint photo of the participants of the CSTO Summit, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, it was reported that the President of Kazakhstan arrived at the Yntymak Ordo Residence to take part in the meeting of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO.

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Bishkek to participate in the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

    The presidents of the CSTO member states on Wednesday held an informal meeting at the Ala Archa State Residence ahead of the summit in Bishkek.

