Joint photo of CSTO Summit participants released

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Bishkek to participate in the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

The presidents of the CSTO member states on Wednesday held an informal meeting at the Ala Archa State Residence ahead of the summit in Bishkek.