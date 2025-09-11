Jibek Joly/Silk Way announces new TV premiers to connect continents

Photo credit: Jibek Joly

One of the spectacular premieres is the Silk Way Star, the first international vocal contest has already become the highlight of the year. The show that brings together contestants from 12 countries of the Great Silk Way from Azerbaijan to South Korea features competitive performances, cross-cultural duets, songs in dozens of languages, and a grand gala concert where the first star of this multicultural format will be born. Silk Way Star is music without borders.

It will premiere on September 20.

As written before, sSinger ALEM (Batyrkhan Malikov) will carry Kazakhstan’s flag at the upcoming Silk Way Star international vocal competition.

The winner will receive the title of SILK WAY STAR and the opportunity to step onto the global stage.

Silk Way Star, the first Asian vocal competition, has been launched under an agreement between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Chinese media corporation CMG.

As earlier reported, filming of the international vocal contest Silk Way Star began in Astana on August 26.

Contestants are set to debut on the Silk Way Star stage. The crew is working on episode one. More than 100 people are involved in shooting each episode, some are responsible for lighting and sound, others for video graphics and the operation of LED screens.

It brings together representatives from 12 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea. The grand finale is set for November 22 and will be broadcast live on the Jibek Joly/Silk Way TV channel and major networks across the participating countries.

To note, among other premieres are reality shows, analytical programs, and stories about everyday working people.

The new season on Jibek Joly / Silk Way TV Channels is television that feels, speaks honestly, and truly connects people. There are no fictional heroes here — only real people, genuine emotions, and meaningful stories.