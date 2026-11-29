Matsuura, a senior official of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, plans to speak to local young people about the lifelong impact of nuclear weapons. He hopes to make the elimination of nuclear weapons a common task all humanity must tackle.

Matsuura’s mother was pregnant with him when she experienced the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in western Japan on Aug. 6, 1945, about 3 kilometers from the center of the explosion. She gave birth to Matsuura in November that year after Japan’s surrender in World War II.

Matsuura, 81, is one of the youngest certified hibakusha. He was given a survivor’s handbook for his in utero exposure.

He grew up in the western prefecture of Ehime, and he thought that he was a second-generation hibakusha. But after learning from the head of a local atomic bomb survivor group that Matsuura himself was a victim, he obtained the handbook at age 31 and became involved in the hibakusha movement.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted an expert discussion titled “Earthshaking: Lessons from Kazakhstan for Managing Today’s Nuclear Dangers” to mark the 35th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site and the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on a Nuclear‑Weapon‑Free Zone in Central Asia.