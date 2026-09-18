Kazakhstan’s nuclear security role highlighted in Washington, DC

The event was organized by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Council on Strategic Risks with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United States.

Speakers included Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the U.S., Magzhan Ilyassov; members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Dina Titus and Bill Foster; Carnegie Endowment Vice President Corey Hinderstein; former U.S. envoy to the IAEA Laura Holgate; former assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical, and biological defense programs Andrew Weber; and members of the expert community. Journalist and author of The Dead Hand, David E. Hoffman, moderated the session.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Ambassador Ilyassov highlighted Kazakhstan’s historic decision to close Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site and relinquish the world’s fourth‑largest nuclear arsenal, underscoring the country’s enduring commitment to nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation, and international security.

The discussion highlighted the longstanding partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States under the Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction Program. Through their joint efforts, the two countries implemented a broad range of measures to address the legacy of the former Soviet nuclear program, secure nuclear materials, and reduce proliferation risks.

Project Sapphire, carried out jointly by Kazakhstan and the United States in 1994, was cited as one of the most successful examples of bilateral cooperation in this field. Ambassador Ilyassov emphasized that the operation’s success was made possible by political will, mutual trust, and close practical cooperation between the two countries and encouraged the U.S. Congress to adopt a bipartisan resolution commemorating the 35th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site.

Participants highlighted Kazakhstan’s leadership in nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation. They noted that the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site, the voluntary relinquishment of the country’s nuclear arsenal, and Kazakhstan’s subsequent international engagement represent one of the most significant examples of practical action to reduce nuclear threats.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The speakers also commended Kazakhstan’s consistent contribution to strengthening the global nonproliferation regime, including its support for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, its hosting of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank, and its efforts to promote international dialogue on nuclear security.

Special attention was given to the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia, signed in Semipalatinsk 20 years ago. Participants underscored the Treaty’s important contribution to regional stability and the global nuclear nonproliferation regime.

The discussion also addressed current challenges in nuclear disarmament, arms control, and nonproliferation, as well as the implications of emerging technologies for international security. Participants noted that Kazakhstan’s experience remains highly relevant today, demonstrating the importance of international cooperation, confidence-building measures, and responsible approaches to reducing nuclear risks.

The event concluded with a Q&A session involving members of the expert community.

On August 29, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on nuclear-armed states to engage in negotiations and accelerate efforts to bring the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) into force, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s commitment to the global anti-nuclear movement. Tokayev made the remarks in a statement marking the International Day against Nuclear Tests, established by the UN General Assembly at Kazakhstan’s initiative.