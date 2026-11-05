Issyk inscription, Mashkhur Zhusup collection added to UNESCO Asia-Pacific register

The newly recognized items include the "Issyk Inscription: Turkic runic inscription on a silver bowl from the Issyk kurgan" and the "Collection of printed works by Mashkhur Zhusup Kopeyev."

The decision was adopted during the 11th Meeting of the Regional Committee for the Memory of the World Programme for Asia and the Pacific (MOWCAP) on Nov. 5, 2026, in Jakarta.

The ministry noted that adding both items to the register reinforces global recognition of Kazakhstan’s historical and cultural heritage while promoting its legacy worldwide.

As written earlier, the Kazakh traditions of Salburyn, embroidery, and feltmaking had been recommended for the UNESCO Heritage List.