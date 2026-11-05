Kazakh traditions of Salburyn, embroidery and feltmaking recommended for UNESCO Heritage List

The final decision is expected to be announced between November 30 and December 5, when the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage convenes in Xiamen, southeastern China.

Kazakhstan submitted the nomination titled “Salburyn, a horseback festival with Tazy dogs and golden eagles” independently.

According to the document, the annual festival originates from the country’s nomadic traditions. It is usually held from late autumn to early winter and lasts approximately one week.

The event brings together experienced hunters with birds of prey, Tazy dog owners, musicians, aitys performers and young people. Throughout the festival, younger participants learn traditional skills, including navigating the terrain, horseback riding, hunting with birds of prey and caring for hunting dogs.

Traditional hunting activities are conducted without firearms, using birds of prey, hunting dogs and horses during a strictly regulated season.

Salburyn was included in Kazakhstan’s National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2013. The nomination was prepared with the participation of the Kyran Federation, Zhalaiyr shora and the Kansonar Association.

The Evaluation Body has also proposed that Kazakhstan monitor potential animal welfare risks associated with safeguarding the tradition and take measures to minimize them.

Kazakhstan submitted the nomination for the “Art of Embroidery” jointly with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It is presented under the title “Kashtachilik san’ati / Kashidaduzi / Biz keste, bedel keste.”

Embroidery is a traditional craft involving the creation of decorative and symbolic patterns using colored threads on cotton, wool, silk and, in some cases, leather.

The craft is used to decorate wall hangings, cushions, clothing, headwear and household textiles. Women are primarily involved in embroidery, which also serves as an important source of income for many practitioners.

The nomination for “Traditional Feltmaking” was jointly submitted by eight countries: Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan.

Felt is traditionally used to produce carpets, prayer mats, yurts coverings, clothing and accessories.

The UNESCO document highlights the countries’ exemplary cooperation in promoting this shared cultural tradition, which transcends geographical boundaries.

Nominations submitted to the Representative List are classified into three categories: recommended for inscription, referred back for additional information, and not recommended for inscription.

Elements recommended for inclusion are generally approved by the Intergovernmental Committee as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

A total of 59 nominations were submitted for consideration this year. The Evaluation Body recommended 56 elements for inscription, while three nominations were referred back to the submitting countries for further work.

Kazakhstan currently has 14 elements inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

These include the traditional Kazakh art of Dombra Kuy (2014), Aitys (2015), the culture of making and sharing flatbread (2016), Kazakh Kuresi (2016), traditional Kazakh Assyk games (2017), traditional spring festive rituals of Kazakh horse breeders (2018), the heritage of Korkyt Ata (2018), Togyzkumalak (2020), falconry (2021), telling tradition of Nasreddin anecdotes (2022), Orteke (2022), Nauryz (2024), the Betashar wedding ritual (2024), and traditional knowledge and skills associated with making yurts (2025).

Some of these cultural elements were inscribed jointly with other countries, reflecting Kazakhstan’s cooperation with international partners in preserving and promoting shared cultural traditions.

Earlier, it was reported Bukhara had been selected to host Central Asia’s 1st ever UNESCO Creative Cities Conference+.