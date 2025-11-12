Israeli parliament advances death penalty bill backed by Ben-Gvir

In the first of several required readings, lawmakers voted late Monday with 39 in favor and 16 against the proposal in the 120-member Knesset. The bill, promoted by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, aims to establish what he described as a deterrent measure against acts of terrorism.

“This is how we fight terror; this is how we create deterrence,” Ben-Gvir said following the vote, adding that those found guilty “will be released only to hell.”

The proposed legislation will now be reviewed by the parliamentary national security committee before proceeding to a second and third vote. Several parties, including the opposition, boycotted Monday’s session. Opposition leader Yair Lapid said he would not support the initiative.

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Hamas condemned the move. PLO National Council Speaker Rawhi Fattouh called the bill “a political, legal, and humanitarian crime.” Amnesty International said that introducing the death penalty for “nationally motivated” crimes would deepen existing inequalities between Israelis and Palestinians.

Israel abolished the death penalty for murder in 1954. The only person ever executed in Israel following a civilian trial was Adolf Eichmann, a Nazi official convicted of crimes against humanity in 1962.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump introduced a Gaza ceasefire plan which, despite renewed escalation between Israel and Hamas, reportedly remains in effect.

Supporters of the bill argue that reinstating capital punishment could prevent future prisoner-release deals involving Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks. Lawmaker Tzvika Foghel, chair of the national security committee, said that once the law is enacted, “there will be no more prisoner exchanges.”

Since the conflict that began with the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, Israel has released hundreds of Palestinian detainees in exchange for hostages held in Gaza. The exchanges included those convicted of serious offenses and others who had not faced trial.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, one of the orchestrators of the 2023 assault, had been freed in a 2011 prisoner exchange involving more than 1,000 Palestinians traded for one Israeli soldier.

Following Monday’s vote, Ben-Gvir and members of his Jewish Power party celebrated in parliament. The bill’s future, however, remains uncertain as it continues through Israel’s legislative process.