Israel strikes Gaza following Netanyahu’s order for major attacks

Gaza health authorities reported at least 26 deaths from the latest strikes, including casualties in Gaza City, Khan Younis, and the Bureij refugee camp. Witnesses said the attacks continued into early Wednesday. The Israeli military did not immediately comment, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he had ordered “powerful attacks” following an alleged ceasefire breach.

An Israeli military official said Hamas had attacked Israeli forces in an area under Israeli control, calling it a “blatant violation.” Hamas denied responsibility and said it remained committed to the truce.

The ceasefire, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump on October 10, ended two years of conflict that began with Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023. The agreement involved a hostage-prisoner exchange and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Disputes over the return of hostage remains have recently strained the deal. Netanyahu accused Hamas of breaching the agreement by handing over the wrong remains, while Hamas said it had recovered additional bodies and accused Israel of seeking pretexts to step back from its obligations.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said the ceasefire “is holding” despite “small skirmishes.”

Local officials said one Israeli strike hit a residential building near Shifa hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility, while rescue work continued in southern areas.

Gaza health authorities say more than 68,000 people have been killed since the start of the conflict, which began after Hamas-led fighters entered southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages.

The White House has not commented on whether it was informed ahead of Israel’s latest operation.

The latest strikes come amid repeated reports of ceasefire violations by both sides since the truce came into force earlier this month.