Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in effect after Israeli strikes

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the United States believed Hamas leadership might not have been directly involved in the reported attacks on Israeli troops in Rafah in southern Gaza. He added that the situation would be handled firmly but in accordance with the agreement.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces announced it had begun “renewed enforcement of the ceasefire” after two Israeli soldiers were killed beyond the so-called “yellow line,” a boundary marking troop withdrawal areas under the truce’s first phase. The subsequent Israeli strikes represented the first major test of the ten-day-old deal.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner arrived in Israel to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to Israeli officials, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance are also expected to visit soon.

Tensions over the truce have grown amid disputes over humanitarian aid deliveries and the return of hostages’ remains. Israel has accused Hamas of failing to meet its commitments, while humanitarian organizations point to the difficulty of recovering remains in heavily damaged areas. Officials said Monday that aid would enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing, while the Rafah crossing remains closed.

Palestinian officials reported that more than twenty people were killed in Israeli strikes on Sunday. Hamas denied involvement in the Rafah incident and reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire, accusing Israel of seeking a pretext to resume military operations.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the army to warn Hamas leaders that any militant crossing the yellow line would be targeted. Authorities added that efforts were underway to clearly mark the boundary to prevent further incidents.

Families on both sides have urged progress on the return of bodies and prisoners under the agreement. Observers say the latest developments present a serious challenge to the fragile truce, as international mediators continue working to prevent a full return to hostilities.

Earlier, it was reported that Hamas handed over seven Israeli hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza.