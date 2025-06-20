Israel, Iran trade missile fire; Iran’s FM to meet European officials

Iran’s foreign minister is scheduled to meet today in Geneva with counterparts from France, Germany and the United Kingdom for talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme and ending Israel’s attacks.

More than 200 injured in Israel, including four in critical condition, following an Iranian missile attack on Thursday.

Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Naim Qassem said the threatened assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is an “aggression” against all the people of the region.

Earlier, it was reported, Israel says it hit Iran's Arak reactor, Natanz weapons facility.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry on Thursday released a statement calling on Kazakhstani nationals in Iran and Israel to take safety steps.