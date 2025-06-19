Israel says it hit Iran's Arak reactor, Natanz weapons facility

A central target was the containment structure of the Arak heavy water reactor, which the IDF said played a key role in plutonium production.

“This attack was part of our broader effort to disrupt the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons program,” the IDF said.

Though construction of the Arak reactor in western Iran was halted years ago under international pressure, Israeli intelligence found Iran deliberately avoided completing its conversion to a less dangerous configuration. “The regime chose not to complete the conversion to maintain pressure on the West,” the IDF said.

Separately, in the central Iranian area of Natanz, Israeli jets hit a facility described as developing unique components used to accelerate nuclear weapons production. Additional strikes targeted military factories producing ballistic missile parts, air defense systems, and other key technologies.

Air defense batteries, radar systems, and missile storage sites were also destroyed, the IDF said.

“These coordinated strikes send a clear message: we will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons,” a senior Israeli security official said.

Israel launched preemptive strikes against Iranian nuclear sites on Friday, citing intelligence that Tehran had reached “a point of no return” in its pursuit of nuclear weapons. According to Israeli defense officials, Iran has developed the capacity to rapidly enrich uranium and assemble nuclear bombs, with sufficient fissile material for up to 15 weapons.

Israeli intelligence also exposed a covert program to complete all components of a nuclear device. The strikes mark a dramatic escalation in what officials describe as a broader Iranian strategy combining nuclear development, missile proliferation, and proxy warfare aimed at Israel’s destruction.

Earlier it was reported that Japan plans to send two defense force planes for possible evacuation of its citizens from Middle East.