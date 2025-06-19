Kazakhstan advices its citizens in Iran and Israel to exercise caution

Due to the high risk of further escalation of the situation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan urges all citizens of Kazakhstan, staying in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Israel, to observe increased safety measures, exercise vigilance and caution, follow strictly all precautionary measures of the local authorities as well as keep in contact with the diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan, reads the statement.

The Ministry informed that Kazakhstan’s all diplomatic missions in Teheran and Tel Aviv as well as cities of Gorgan and Bandar Abbas continue to operate normally and provide all-round assistance to compatriots.

Emergency hotlines to reach the Kazakh Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions:

1. Kazakh embassy in Iran (Tehran):

+98 21 2256 5933 (Embassy duty officer);

+98 936 208 4672 (mobile phone, Whatsapp);

Address: 83, North Hedayat Street, Darrus, Tehran.

2. General Consulate of Kazakhstan in Gorgan:

+98 912 298 0350 (mobile phone);

+98 173 252 0443 (office phone);

+7 701 771 34 01 (Whatsapp);

Address: Edalat 97, Gorgan, Iran.

3. Consulate of Kazakhstan in Bandar Abbas:

+98 930 298 57 03 (mobile phone, Whatsapp);

Address: No 7, 1st Valfajr, Fajr Street, Bandar-Abbas, Iran.

4. Kazakh embassy in Israel (Tel Aviv):

+972 (3) 503 78 85 (Embassy duty officer);

+972 53 631 52 13 (mobile phone, Whatsapp);

+ 972 55 273 38 13 (mobile phone, Whatsapp);

+ 7 700 111 31 96 (Whatsapp);

Address: 52a, Hayarkon Street, Tel Aviv.

5. Kazakh Foreign Ministry:

+7 (717-27) 2-05-00;

Address: No 31, Konayev Street, Astana.



Earlier, Israel said that it hit Iran's Arak reactor, Natanz weapons facility.