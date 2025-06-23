Iran official says it won’t abandon UN’s nuclear treaty

Iran’s Entekhab news agency quoted Takht-Ravanchi as saying that within the NPT framework, the country will “continue to enrich [uranium] for peaceful purposes” and energy needs.

The US and Israel have accused Iran of trying to build nuclear weapons, allegations it has repeatedly denied. On Sunday, the US joined Israel in bombarding Iran’s military and nuclear sites. The attacks came as Iranian diplomats were negotiating with the US as well as European powers.

Takht-Ravanchi said that “there is no point in continuing dialogue” during ongoing attacks on Iran.

“We do not negotiate for the sake of negotiating,” he said.

As reported earlier, the Israeli military said that it carried out air strikes on at least six airports in western, eastern and central Iran.