Israeli military says it attacked six airports in Iran

In a statement posted on its Hebrew account on X, Israel said that remotely-manned aircraft destroyed 15 Iranian aircraft and helicopters.

“The strikes damaged runways, underground bunkers, a refueling plane, and F-14, F-5, and AH-1 aircraft belonging to the Iranian regime,” it added. “The Air Force disrupted the ability to take off from these airports and the operation of the Iranian army’s air power from them.”

As reported previously, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will hold a series of talks in Moscow, including a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.