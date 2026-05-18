Iran introduces new authority overseeing Strait of Hormuz ship transits

Under the new system, ships intending to pass through the strategic waterway receive notifications from an address linked to the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), outlining transit rules and compliance procedures required before a permit is issued.

According to the agency’s posts on X, the authority will provide “real-time updates on the Strait of Hormuz operations and the latest developments.”

بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم



حساب رسمی مدیریت آبراه خلیج فارس (#PGSA) در ایکس به منظور اطلاع‌رسانی فعالیت‌های این سازمان آغاز به کار می‌نماید.

برای اطلاع از آخرین وضعیت #تنگه_هرمز ما را دنبال کنید. — PGSA | نهاد مدیریت آبراهه خلیج فارس (@PGSA_IRAN) May 18, 2026

The move comes as Iran tightens oversight of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes. Iran has imposed stricter navigation controls since the outbreak of the US-Israel war on Feb. 28, amid growing regional tensions and competing measures related to maritime security and access.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping reached an understanding that the Strait of Hormuz must stay open as a free shipping route and that Iran should not be permitted to charge fees for its use.