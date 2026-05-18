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    Iran introduces new authority overseeing Strait of Hormuz ship transits

    16:40, 18 May 2026

    Iran has introduced a new mechanism regulating vessel transit through the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing tensions over maritime access in the region, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Iran’s parliament approves closure of Hormuz Strait after US strikes on nuclear sites
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    Under the new system, ships intending to pass through the strategic waterway receive notifications from an address linked to the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), outlining transit rules and compliance procedures required before a permit is issued.

    According to the agency’s posts on X, the authority will provide “real-time updates on the Strait of Hormuz operations and the latest developments.”

    The move comes as Iran tightens oversight of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes. Iran has imposed stricter navigation controls since the outbreak of the US-Israel war on Feb. 28, amid growing regional tensions and competing measures related to maritime security and access.

    As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping reached an understanding that the Strait of Hormuz must stay open as a free shipping route and that Iran should not be permitted to charge fees for its use.

    Iran The Strait of Hormuz Middle East Middle East situation World News
    Bizhanova Diana
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