Iran signals new approach to Strait of Hormuz management, vows regional security

In a series of posts on X, Khamenei stated that Iran would prevent what he called “hostile” exploitation of the strait and maintain stability in the region. He noted that Iran’s role in overseeing the waterway would be guided by a legal framework aimed at ensuring safe navigation and regional cooperation.

“The Islamic Iran, while appreciating the blessing of managing the Strait of Hormuz in practice, will ensure the security of the Persian Gulf,” he wrote.

Iran will put an end to the hostile enemy’s exploitation of the Strait of Hormuz. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) April 30, 2026

Khamenei added that Iran would act to stop the “exploitation” of the strait and emphasized that the new approach is intended to benefit all regional states. He further said that updated management of the waterway would contribute to “comfort and progress” for countries in the region, without providing additional details.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he would keep Iran under the US naval blockade until Tehran agrees to a deal with Washington on its nuclear program.