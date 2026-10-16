International AI Center in Astana eyed as global biodiversity research platform

“Today, effective cooperation is possible if based on digital technologies and artificial or super intelligence that can transform the way we monitor ecosystems, manage natural resources, and predict environmental threats. Kazakhstan has made AI and digital transformation a national priority. We offer the International Artificial Intelligence Center in Astana as a platform for joint research, biodiversity data analysis, early warning systems, and specialist training,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed.

In conclusion, the Head of State proposed establishing a branch office of the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity in Almaty. According to him, the office could support Central Asian countries in implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, facilitate scientific exchange, and help develop joint conservation projects.

The COP17 Summit also featured addresses by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany, President of Zanzibar Hussein Ali Mwinyi and other officials.

Earlier, it was reported that the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived at the Meridian Expo and Event Center in Yerevan, Armenia, to attend the COP17 Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity.

Addressing the summit, the President called for greater international cooperation to preserve biodiversity. He also said Kazakhstan has achieved significant progress in biodiversity conservation, citing the recovery of populations of the saiga antelope, snow leopard, Turan tiger, Przewalski's horse, and Caspian seal.

The Head os State highlighted the Taza Qazaqstan initiative at the summit.

President Tokayev then announced Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish an International Fund for the Protection of Rare Species and Biodiversity, urging foreign partners to join this initiative.