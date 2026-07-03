Integrated Byzantine-era residential city uncovered in Egypt's Western Desert oasis

Located at the Ain al-Sabil archaeological site in New Valley Governorate, the city, built entirely of mud brick, follows a well-planned urban layout, featuring main streets running from north to south and intersected by east-west cross streets that form open squares. A basilica church occupies a central location overlooking one of the city's main thoroughfares.

Mahmoud Massoud, head of the excavation mission, said the settlement included key architectural elements of a self-sufficient community, such as a basilica church, the remains of two watchtowers on the city's outskirts, a heavily fortified stronghold, residential buildings with large halls and vaulted roofs, as well as bread ovens, kitchens and grain-grinding facilities.

Excavations also yielded a collection of artifacts reflecting the daily life and economic activities of the settlement's inhabitants, including pottery for domestic use, flasks for oils and perfumes, oil lamps, and stone tools used for grinding grain.

Archaeologists also uncovered around 200 ostraca inscribed in Coptic and Greek documenting commercial transactions, correspondence, and other aspects of everyday life.

In addition, the mission found a large number of well-preserved bronze coins bearing portraits of Byzantine emperors, Latin inscriptions, and Christian symbols, as well as a collection of gold coins dating to the reign of Byzantine Emperor Constantius II (AD 337-361).

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy said the discovery enriches Egypt's archaeological record, highlights the cultural diversity of the country's oases throughout history, and will help promote cultural tourism in the region while showcasing its rich archaeological heritage.

Earlier, it was reported the 2,500-year-old temple had been unearthed in Egypt’s desert.