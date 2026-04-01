Humanoid robots to be tested at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport

The pilot project, led by JAL Grand Service and GMO AI & Robotics Trading Co., aims to test robots capable of performing tasks traditionally handled by human workers.

Ground handling remains highly labor-intensive, requiring staff to operate various types of equipment in tight spaces around aircraft. Conventional automation has struggled to adapt to such complex environments. The new initiative will instead focus on humanoid robots designed with flexibility and mobility similar to humans, allowing them to operate without major changes to existing airport infrastructure.

In the future, the robots could be used for a wide range of tasks, including baggage loading, cabin cleaning, and operating ground support equipment. The project aims to create “a sustainable operational structure through labor savings and workload reduction.”

The aviation industry in Japan is facing increasing pressure from rising inbound tourism and a shrinking working-age population. Ground handling roles demand high levels of skill and impose significant physical strain, contributing to workforce shortages.

The trial will be conducted in phases, starting with an analysis of airport operations to identify suitable tasks for robots, followed by simulations in real-world conditions.

Under the partnership, JAL Grand Service will provide operational expertise and safety oversight, while GMO AIR will supply humanoid robots and develop their motion systems.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the first demonstration flights of an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi took place in New York.