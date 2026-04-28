Electric air taxi tested in New York

The test flights were conducted as part of a pilot program and covered several city heliports as well as John F. Kennedy International Airport. The operations were carried out in controlled airspace with the involvement of aviation regulators.

According to the company, the demonstration aims to assess the integration of electric aircraft into the city’s existing transport system. In particular, the project explores the potential use of such aircraft for passenger transport between Manhattan and airports.

The project is being implemented with the participation of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. As part of the initiative, the modernization of heliports for servicing electric aircraft is also under consideration.

At present, the development is at the certification stage, and the timeline for the possible launch of commercial operations has not yet been specified.

The demonstration flights are being carried out under a federal program aimed at integrating eVTOL technologies and developing urban air mobility in the United States.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan plans to launch a pilot project for autonomous taxis in Astana and Almaty.