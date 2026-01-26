How Qurultay deputies to be elected and when they may lose their mandate

The suggestions are concerning Constitutional norms on Qurultay, including its establishment, their election and their participation in law-making.

According to the draft, the Qurultay will consist of 145 deputies elected through a proportional system in a single nationwide constituency. They will be elected for five years.

Elections must be held no later than two months before the expiration of the current convocation.

A citizen of Kazakhstan aged 25 or older, who has resided permanently in the country for at least 10 years, is eligible to become a deputy.

Under the constitutional law, deputies may lose their mandate if they move abroad for permanent residence, if a court issues a judgment of conviction, if they lose Kazakhstani citizenship, if they leave or are expelled from the political party whose list they were elected from, or if the political party through which they were elected ceases to exist.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) will retain authority to revoke mandates.

The CEC will also handle matters of deputy accountability, ethics, and immunity.

Under the proposed changes, the Qurultay will introduce amendments to the Constitution and adopt constitutional laws.

As written before, the second meeting of the Constitutional Commission has started its work today in Astana to review proposals on constitutional reform.

During the session, three main speakers, including Justice Minister Yerlan Sarsembayev, Senate deputy Nurlan Beknazarov and Majilis deputy Snezhanna Imasheva, were expected to present legal approaches and amendments based on proposals submitted since October 2025.

The meeting was to be broadcast live on the official accounts on social media at consot_kz constcouncil.kz.

It is set to start at 10:00 a.m.

The live broadcast will also be streamed on Qazinform News Agency's official YouTube channel.

As written before, the Head of State decreed to establish the Constitutional Commission, consisting of the representatives of the Parliament and representative power authorities, public figures and political scientists.

The first meeting was held on January 24.