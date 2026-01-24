1st meeting of Constitutional Reform Commission to be aired live on Jibek Joly TV
The first meeting of the Commission on Constitutional Reform will be broadcast live on Jibek Joly TV today at 02:00 pm, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As it was reported, on 21 January, the Head of State signed a decree establishing the Commission on Constitutional Reform, consisting of the representatives of the Parliament and representative power authorities, public figures and political scientists.
Today, the Commission will hold its first meeting to discuss the political reforms announced by the Head of State at the 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay in Kyzylorda.
The meeting will discuss possible directions for constitutional reforms affecting the architecture of state power and mechanisms of public involvement, their importance and potential impact on the country's development.