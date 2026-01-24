EN
    1st meeting of Constitutional Reform Commission to be aired live on Jibek Joly TV

    12:55, 24 January 2026

    The first meeting of the Commission on Constitutional Reform will be broadcast live on Jibek Joly TV today at 02:00 pm, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Jibek Joly TV to air 1st meeting of Constitutional Reform Commission today
    Photo credit: Kazinform / Gov.kz / Canva

    As it was reported, on 21 January, the Head of State signed a decree establishing the Commission on Constitutional Reform, consisting of the representatives of the Parliament and representative power authorities, public figures and political scientists.

    Today, the Commission will hold its first meeting to discuss the political reforms announced by the Head of State at the 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay in Kyzylorda.

    The meeting will discuss possible directions for constitutional reforms affecting the architecture of state power and mechanisms of public involvement, their importance and potential impact on the country's development.

     

     

    Ulttyq Qurultay Kazakhstan Political Reform Reforms Mass media Society
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
