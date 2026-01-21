President Tokayev inks decree establishing Constitutional Commission

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the Decree to establish the Commission on Constitutional Reform (Constitutional Commission).

To develop proposals for Constitutional reform, the President hereby decrees:

1. To establish the Commission on Constitutional Reform (hereinafter referred to as the Commission).

2. To approve:

1) Statute of the Commission;

2) Composition of the Commission.

3. The Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall be responsible for overseeing the execution of this Decree.

4. This Decree shall enter into force on the date of its signing.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, the final phase of constitutional transformation takes shape in Kazakhstan. The initiatives announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev indicate that Kazakhstan’s constitutional reform is entering its final and most systemic phase, where previously fragmented changes are being consolidated into a coherent model of political governance

Speaking at the 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly) on January 20, 2026, the President proposed the establishment of the post of vice president with constitutional status.