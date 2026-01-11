Bublik on the turning point that took him into the ATP Top 10

In the title match, the 28-year-old Bublik defeated 23-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets, 7:6, 6:3. The win secured Bublik his ninth ATP title and lifted him into the top 10 of the ATP men’s singles rankings for the first time in his career.

Never forget 🙌



The moment Alexander Bublik added the Hong Kong title to his trophy cabinet 🏆@Hkto_mens | #BOCHKTO2026 pic.twitter.com/CWdDIYRvJV — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 11, 2026

The final proved to be a tough test for the Kazakhstani player. Musetti is currently ranked 7th in the world and is regarded as one of the most consistent players on the tour. Despite this, Bublik managed to impose his own style of play and remained composed in the decisive moments of the match.

“Beating Lorenzo in a final is obviously not an easy task. He had an excellent 2025 season and has started this year very well. I tried to make the most of every chance and opportunity I had. I am happy that I was able to execute the game plan and tactics we discussed with the team, and also make adjustments during the match,” Bublik said at the post-match press conference.

The Hong Kong victory holds special significance for Alexander Bublik. Beyond the title itself, it marked a major milestone in his career by securing him a place among the world’s top 10 tennis players.

“When you are playing for a title, you are also playing for something bigger, for the top 10. We used to joke about it throughout my career: ‘Just imagine if one day I touch the top ten.’ But we never seriously thought about how to make it happen,” the tennis player admitted.

Phоtо credit: ATP

According to Bublik, the turning point came early last year, when his ranking temporarily dropped below 80th, forcing him to rethink his career and approach to work.

“We were always going with the flow, enjoying the process more than focusing on hard work and strict discipline. But when I slipped down the rankings, I realized I did not like being there. It became clear that I needed to play more and relax less. That was the turning point, and here we are,” he said.

Alexander Bublik now faces a new challenge, maintaining his position and setting new goals.

“I have turned that joke we always had into reality. Now we need to rethink everything, sit down with the team, and understand what specific goal comes next,” Bublik added.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Alexander Bublik finished the 2025 season with a career high in prize money.