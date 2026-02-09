Anna Danilina breaks into world’s top 10

The Kazakhstani tennis player moved up one position to claim 10th place.

Danilina’s return to the top 10 was made possible by her strong performance at the Australian Open 2026, where she reached the final in doubles alongside Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic.

Following the tournament in Melbourne, Danilina was ranked 11th, but over the past week she moved ahead of Jelena Ostapenko, who was unable to defend her ranking points from last season.

Earlier, in June 2025, Danilina set a personal best by climbing to eighth place in the world rankings after reaching the final of Roland Garros. She finished the previous season ranked 15th overall.