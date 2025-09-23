Head of State meets Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser
02:53, 23 September 2025
The meeting focused on the issues of financing large-scale projects in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Jane Fraser noted that she considers partnership with Kazakhstan as one of the most important areas of the banking group’s operations.
Earlier, the Head of State met President of U.S. Chamber of Commerce Suzanne Clark, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Exxon Mobil Darren Woods, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Embraer S.A. Francisco Gomes Neto