EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Head of State meets Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser

    02:53, 23 September 2025

    The meeting focused on the issues of financing large-scale projects in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Head of State meets Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Jane Fraser noted that she considers partnership with Kazakhstan as one of the most important areas of the banking group’s operations.

    Earlier, the Head of State met President of U.S. Chamber of Commerce Suzanne Clark, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Exxon Mobil Darren Woods, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Embraer S.A. Francisco Gomes Neto

    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and USA Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Foreign investments Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All