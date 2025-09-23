Kazakh President discusses prospects of operations at Tengiz and Kashagan with ExxonMobil CEO
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Darren Woods, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Exxon Mobil, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Welcoming Mr. Woods, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly praised cooperation with ExxonMonil, one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in oil and gas sector.
The sides exchanged views on the prospects for the company’s further operation at Tengiz and Kashagan.
