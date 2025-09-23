EN
    Kazakh President discusses prospects of operations at Tengiz and Kashagan with ExxonMobil CEO

    02:14, 23 September 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Darren Woods, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Exxon Mobil, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Welcoming Mr. Woods, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly praised cooperation with ExxonMonil, one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in oil and gas sector.

    The sides exchanged views on the prospects for the company’s further operation at Tengiz and Kashagan.

    Earlier, the Head of State met President of U.S. Chamber of Commerce Suzanne Clark.

    Oil and Gas Kazakhstan and USA Politics Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
