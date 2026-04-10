OpenAI develops ways to prepare for superintelligent AI era

The report, published in April and titled Industrial Policy for the Intelligence Age, warns that AI systems are rapidly becoming more capable. Tools that once handled simple tasks can now complete work that used to take people hours, and future systems may be able to carry out projects that currently require months of human effort.

According to the document, this progress could eventually lead to “superintelligence,” meaning AI systems that outperform even the smartest humans in many areas. OpenAI says such technology could speed up scientific discovery, lower the cost of everyday goods, improve healthcare and education, and open new opportunities for creativity and entrepreneurship.

However, the company also warns that the transition could disrupt jobs and entire industries. Some roles may disappear, others will change, and new kinds of work will emerge as organizations adopt AI. Without careful policies, the benefits of the technology could become concentrated among a small number of companies and wealthy individuals.

To prevent this, the paper proposes a broad policy agenda aimed at keeping people at the center of the AI transition. One key idea is expanding access to AI tools so that workers, schools, small businesses, and communities can benefit from the technology rather than being left behind.

The report also suggests giving workers a stronger voice in how AI is used in workplaces. Employees could help guide how the technology is introduced, ensuring it improves safety and productivity rather than increasing pressure or reducing job quality.

Other proposals focus on spreading the economic gains from AI more widely. These include creating a public investment fund that would allow citizens to share in the profits generated by AI-driven growth, and updating tax systems as automation changes how companies generate income.

The document also calls for stronger social protections to help people adapt to rapid change. These measures could include improved unemployment benefits, retraining programs, and support for workers moving into fields where human skills remain essential, such as healthcare, education, and caregiving.

Beyond economic issues, the paper highlights safety concerns. As AI becomes more powerful, there is a risk it could be misused for cyber attacks, biological threats, or other harmful activities. To reduce these risks, OpenAI proposes stronger oversight, systems to monitor AI after deployment, and clearer rules for how governments and companies use the technology.

The company also calls for international cooperation so that countries can share information about AI risks and coordinate responses when problems arise.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the family of a Canadian school shooting victim filed a lawsuit against OpenAI.