German actor Til Schweiger joins 'Armour of God: Ultimatum' cast

“An actor widely recognized for his roles in the cult classic Knockin' on Heaven's Door, Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, and Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare has joined the cast of Armour of God: Ultimatum. With more than 80 films to his credit, his participation is a great honor for the production team. Audiences will soon see him on screen alongside Jackie Chan,” a post from Sәlem Entertainment reads.

Photo credit: Video screenshot

Photo credit: Video screenshot

Til Schweiger gained worldwide recognition for his starring role as Martin Brest in Knocking on Heaven’s Door. Throughout his career, the German actor, director, and producer acted in more than 80 films, including Inglourious Basterds by Quentin Tarantino and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare by Guy Ritchie.

Earlier, it was reported that filming for the international project Armour of God 4: Ultimatum starring Jackie Chan kicked off in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region in June 2026. The first scenes were shot against the backdrop of the region’s unique natural landscapes.

Kazakh filmmaker and stunt coordinator Robert Kun was named the director for the film.

Kazakh actor Rustem Omarov joined the project both as an actor and screenwriter.

Selected scenes for the film were also filmed in Baku, Azerbaijan.