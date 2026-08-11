Jackie Chan continues filming ‘Armour of God: Ultimatum’ in Azerbaijan

The Baku leg of the production was launched with the traditional clapperboard-breaking ceremony, symbolizing the successful start of a new phase of filming.

The film follows the story of Jackie Chan’s iconic character, Asian Hawk, who is drawn back into action amid a global hunt for an ancient artifact known as the Tumar, which carries a reward of more than $20 million.

Filming is taking place simultaneously in several countries. The project brings together an international team of actors and film professionals from various countries. For the first time, film crews from Kazakhstan and China have joined forces to work on a joint production.

‘Ultimatum’ is the fourth installment in the cult ‘Armour of God’ franchise, starring Jackie Chan as the legendary Asian Hawk. Baku was chosen as one of the filming locations as the story’s new chapter unfolds around the Caspian Sea, with several key scenes set to be filmed across the city.

The production also marks a milestone for Jackie Chan, as it is his first time working on a film in Azerbaijan.

“I am especially excited to be working in a country where I have never filmed before,” he said.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and the Cinema Agency of Azerbaijan (ARKA) are supporting the production, with more than 100 local film professionals involved. Filmlab.az is responsible for local production and film commission services.

‘Armour of God IV: Ultimatum’ will be filmed through autumn 2026 and is scheduled to premiere in 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Jackie Chan had arrived in Baku to film selected scenes for the international adventure movie Armour of God 4: Ultimatum.