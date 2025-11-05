Kazakh actor Rustem Omarov joins Jackie Chan’s “Armour of God: Ultimatum”

According to Sәlem Entertainment company, Omarov will participate in the production both as an actor and screenwriter, marking another major step in his international career.

“I’m happy: I’ll be acting alongside Jackie Chan, my childhood idol,” Omarov shared with excitement.

Earlier, Sәlem Entertainment officially confirmed the return of the iconic franchise starring Jackie Chan. Production of the fourth installment, titled “Armour of God: Ultimatum,” will take place in Kazakhstan. Moreover, Kazakh filmmaker and stunt coordinator Robert Kun was named the director for the film.

The “Armour of God” franchise began in 1986 with the eponymous action film directed by Jackie Chan himself. Its sequels — “Operation Condor” (1991) and “Chinese Zodiac” (2012) — cemented the series’ reputation as one of the most recognizable Asian adventure sagas.