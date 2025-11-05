EN
    Kazakh actor Rustem Omarov joins Jackie Chan’s “Armour of God: Ultimatum”

    20:49, 5 November 2025

    Kazakh actor Rustem Omarov has joined the international project led by Jackie Chan, “Armour of God: Ultimatum,” Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Rustem Omarov and Jackie Chan
    Photo credit: instagram.com/_omarov_rustem

    According to Sәlem Entertainment company, Omarov will participate in the production both as an actor and screenwriter, marking another major step in his international career.

    “I’m happy: I’ll be acting alongside Jackie Chan, my childhood idol,” Omarov shared with excitement.

    Earlier, Sәlem Entertainment officially confirmed the return of the iconic franchise starring Jackie Chan. Production of the fourth installment, titled “Armour of God: Ultimatum,” will take place in Kazakhstan. Moreover, Kazakh filmmaker and stunt coordinator Robert Kun was named the director for the film.

    The “Armour of God” franchise began in 1986 with the eponymous action film directed by Jackie Chan himself. Its sequels — “Operation Condor” (1991) and “Chinese Zodiac” (2012) — cemented the series’ reputation as one of the most recognizable Asian adventure sagas.

    Kazakhstan Art Culture Entertainment Cinematography
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
