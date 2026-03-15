Gennady Golovkin hails Kazakhstan’s constitutional referendum

Golovkin, who is currently attending the international World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Thailand, cast his vote at a polling station opened at Kazakhstan’s diplomatic mission in the country.

According to Golovkin, citizen participation in such processes is very important for the country’s future. He stressed that the republican referendum plays a key role in making major decisions and in the further development of the state.

Previously, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry stated 23 referendum polling stations have already opened at the country’s diplomatic missions oversees.

Today, on March 15, a nationwide referendum on the draft of a new Constitution began in Kazakhstan. The first polling stations in the referendum on amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan were opened in Seoul and Tokyo, as well as in Beijing, Shanghai, Xi’an, and Hong Kong.

Earlier, on February 11, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree calling for the national referendum to be held on March 15.

The starting point for the constitutional reform was Tokayev’s initiative to create a unicameral parliament in Kazakhstan. The president first presented the proposal on September 8, 2025, during his annual address to the nation.