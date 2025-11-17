Gennady Golovkin expresses wish to return for one last fight in Kazakhstan

Golovkin has not stepped into the ring since September 17, 2022, when he lost to Mexico’s Saul “Canelo” Álvarez by unanimous decision in Las Vegas. However, the renowned Kazakhstani boxer has never officially announced his retirement.

On February 26, 2024, Golovkin was elected President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and in September 2024, he became Chair of the World Boxing Federation’s new Olympic Committee, playing a key role in keeping boxing in the Olympic program.

Despite his recent work as a sports official, the 43-year-old Golovkin has not let go of his desire to step back into the ring, as he recently shared during a meeting with Pichai Chunhavajira, the acting head of Asian Boxing and President of the Thai Boxing Association in Bangkok.

The ASBC head said he often watched compilations of Golovkin’s fights on YouTube and expressed his support for Golovkin in the upcoming World Boxing presidential elections.

In response, Golovkin said that his interest in boxing goes beyond administrative work.

“I know boxing. Boxing is my life. I have always worked hard. Yes, I’m 43 now, and I’m still boxing. I want, maybe, one more fight. And I want to have it in Kazakhstan,” Golovkin said.

