Kazakhstan backs boxing legend Gennady Golovkin for World Boxing Presidency

The flashmob comes ahead of the upcoming election for the president of the amateur International Boxing Federation, World Boxing, scheduled for November 23. Kazakhstan’s sports community is actively expressing its support for Golovkin, who is widely seen as a symbol of both national and global boxing.

On the Instagram account @kazakhsporty, well-known athletes, coaches, and fans are sharing videos and posts with hashtags in support of GGG. In their messages, they emphasize Golovkin’s contribution to sports, his impeccable reputation, and leadership qualities, which they believe will help strengthen the global standing of boxing.

“Gennady Golovkin is a name recognized across the global sports community. We take pride in his achievements and believe he will honorably represent Kazakhstan and the world of boxing on a new level,” users wrote.

Gennady Golovkin is among the most accomplished boxers of his era — a multiple world champion and record-holder in the middleweight division. Since becoming President of Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee, he has been actively promoting sports and supporting young athletes across the country.

The results of the World Boxing presidential election are expected to be announced on November 23. Kazakhstan’s sports community hopes that Golovkin will take the helm of the organization and further elevate the nation’s sporting reputation on the global stage.

Earlier, it was reported that Golovkin emerged as a top nominee for the International Boxing Hall of Fame of 2026.