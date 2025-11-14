Gennady Golovkin holds talks with Asian boxing leadership in Bangkok

They discussed the current state of boxing in Asia and explored key areas of cooperation to promote fairness, transparency, and good governance across the region.

The meeting placed particular emphasis on creating a more coordinated international system to guarantee equal opportunities for both athletes and federations.

The participants highlighted Asia’s significance as a major hub for Olympic boxing, recognized for its strong organizational level and high competitive standards.

Golovkin’s personal ties to the region, where his boxing career began, were also noted. The parties emphasized that Asia remains one of the fastest-developing regions, helping to foster trust in sports and strengthen its global reputation.

“Asia has long been a key driver in the growth of world boxing. By bringing together federations, coaches, and athletes, we can build greater trust in our sport and ensure equal opportunities for all,” Golovkin said.

The discussion also addressed improving the competition system, safeguarding athletes’ rights, and implementing educational programs for coaches and officials.

The talks reaffirmed both sides’ commitment to strengthening partnerships and advancing Asian boxing on the foundations of fairness, transparency, and accountability.

As reported earlier, a campaign supporting legendary boxer, former world champion and President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin is gaining momentum across Kazakhstan’s online community.