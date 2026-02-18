From Tengiz to Kuwait: Kazakh engineers to power Gulf oil fields

At the meeting on Monday, the parties exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kuwait in the oil sector, including exchanging experiences in hydrocarbon exploration and production, developing oil refining, and training industry specialists.

The sides also discussed opportunities for Kazakh oilfield service companies in implementing technological and service-related tasks, including engineering, drilling operations, and equipment maintenance.

Particular attention was paid to the involvement of Kazakh engineers and technical specialists in executing the company’s production and infrastructure projects. The sides pointed to the high level of training of Kazakh personnel in the oil and gas sector, as well as their practical experience in major international projects implemented in Kazakhstan, including the development of the Tengiz and Kashagan fields.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to continue developing sectoral dialogue and to elaborate specific areas of practical cooperation between the relevant institutions of Kazakhstan and Kuwait.

Kuwait Oil Company is a key state-owned company in Kuwait’s oil sector, responsible for oil exploration, production, and storage. The company manages the country’s major oil fields and accounts for a significant share of national oil production. Kuwait’s oil production amounts to approximately 2.5-2.7 million barrels per day (over 120 million tons per year). The company employs around 11-12 thousand people, including more than 1,500 foreign specialists, mainly from South and Southeast Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Philippines), as well as from various Arab and Western countries. The foreign workforce also comprises over 50 citizens of Kazakhstan.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Kazakhstan invited Kuwait for fourth oil refinery construction. It is noteworthy that Kazakhstan’s oil refining capacity is expected to reach 40 million tons annually by 2033.