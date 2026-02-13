Kazakhstan invites Kuwait for fourth oil refinery construction

The talks highlighted Kazakhstan’s consistent policy aimed at deepening the processing of hydrocarbon resources and expanding the production of high value-added products, as prioritized by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During the course of the meeting, the Kazakh ambassador suggested Kuwait’s participation in investment projects in Kazakhstan’s oil refining sector, including the construction of a fourth oil refinery, which is currently being considered by the Government.

On his part, Oil Minister Tariq Al-Roumi reaffirmed Kuwait’s interest in promoting cooperation with Kazakhstan, saying that the Kuwaiti side intends to begin exploring promising investment projects in Kazakhstan this year.

During the talks, Yelekeyev conveyed Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov’s invitation to Tariq Al-Roumi to attend the 30th anniversary Kazakhstan International Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference (KIOGE), set to take place on September 30 – October 1, 2026, in Almaty.

In conclusion, the sides reiterated their readiness to advance practical cooperation in the oil and gas sector, including developing investment strategies as well as sharing experiences in hydrocarbon processing and petrochemicals.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the construction of a fourth oil refinery in Kazakhstan is being considered in Ulytau region.