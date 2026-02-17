Kazakhstan’s oil refining capacity to reach 40mn tons annually by 2033

“In line with the President’s directives, between 2026 and 2033, it is planned to carry out feasibility study, design, build, and commission a new oil refinery with an annual capacity of 10 million tons, which will raise the country’s total refining capacity to 40 million tons of oil per year,” said Vice Minister of Energy Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev at the Government’s weekly meeting today.

By 2033, the launch of the fourth refinery will help eliminate the shortage of jet fuel and export petroleum products to the neighboring countries. The depth of processing at existing plants will rise to 94%, while fuel quality will be upgraded to the K5 standard.

At the same time, work is underway to raise gas processing capacities at the Kashagan deposit. The launch of gas processing plant 1 at the end of 2026 will ensure production of 2.5 billion cubic meters of commercial gas per year. In the petrochemical sector, the focus has shifted to deep processing: the implementation of projects for the production of polyethylene, butadiene, and urea will increase the value of products up to 20 times compared to raw materials.

In 2026, the construction of the alkylate plant in Pavlodar region will be continued, which will let meet 100% of the country’s internal demand.