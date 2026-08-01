From pet fur to diamond: The science behind a growing memorial trend

The process uses High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) technology, which recreates the extreme conditions deep within the Earth where natural diamonds are formed.

The journey begins by collecting approximately two grams of pet fur or five grams of ashes. Scientists then extract and purify carbon from the sample before placing it inside an HPHT chamber, where intense heat and pressure transform the carbon into a diamond crystal over several days.

The resulting gemstone is chemically and physically identical to a mined diamond, with its unique origin giving it sentimental value for pet owners.

Once the diamond is formed, it is cut, polished and can be customized in a variety of shapes, including round, heart, princess, cushion and pear. Customers can also choose from several colors, such as white, yellow, blue or pink, depending on the material and manufacturing process.

The complete production process typically takes about three months. Most memorial diamonds are accompanied by certification confirming their gemstone quality before being set into rings, pendants or other jewelry.

The growing popularity of memorial diamonds reflects increasing demand for personalized ways to preserve the memory of pets. Supporters say the gemstones provide a permanent reminder of the bond shared with an animal companion, while advances in laboratory diamond technology have made the process more widely accessible in recent years.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japan was home to approximately 15.67 million pet cats and dogs, around 2.4 million more than the number of children under the age of 15.