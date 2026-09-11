From OpenAI to Dell: Saudi Arabia steps up Silicon Valley AI drive

The meetings focused on strengthening Saudi Arabia’s partnerships in artificial intelligence (AI), expanding computing capabilities and infrastructure, accelerating the development of advanced applications and robotics, and attracting high-value investments.

Alswaha met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and senior company executives to discuss expanding cooperation in advanced AI models, leveraging the computing capabilities and infrastructure being developed by HUMAIN to support the large-scale deployment of AI models, and accelerating the development of advanced national applications in priority sectors.

In the field of AI infrastructure, Alswaha met with Dell Technologies Chairman and CEO Michael Dell to discuss accelerating enterprise adoption of AI solutions, integrating Dell AI Factory solutions with HUMAIN’s computing capabilities to support the deployment of enterprise AI at scale, and advancing knowledge transfer and national capability development to support the transformation of key sectors in the Kingdom.

He also met with Cognition AI Co-Founder and CEO Scott Wu and senior company executives to discuss expanding the use of autonomous software engineering solutions, improving developer productivity, enabling the deployment of Devin and software agents through HUMAIN’s computing capabilities, and accelerating national capabilities in building and operating AI applications.

Alswaha also met with Solidigm Senior Vice President and Head of Global Operations Kyle Fukuda to discuss using advanced storage solutions in the computing infrastructure and data centers being developed by HUMAIN, improving data access efficiency and computing resource utilization, and supporting the expansion of AI applications in the Kingdom.

In the investment sector, Alswaha met with Social Capital Founder and CEO Chamath Palihapitiya to discuss attracting the firm’s investments into the infrastructure and computing capabilities being developed by the Kingdom, expanding investment in advanced technologies, and connecting global capital with high-value opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

These meetings are part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to build an integrated AI ecosystem encompassing advanced models, computing capabilities, data centers, infrastructure, applications, robotics, and investment, further strengthening the competitiveness of the Kingdom’s digital economy and reinforcing its position as a global hub for technology, innovation, and AI.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a Saudi-led consortium acquired Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), a global leader in interactive entertainment and maker of FIFA and The Sims.