The deal, first announced in September 2025 and approved by EA shareholders in December 2025, takes the video game publisher private. Under the terms of the transaction, shareholders will receive $210 in cash for each share of EA common stock they owned at closing. The company’s shares have ceased trading and will be delisted from the Nasdaq.

“We’re entering this next chapter from a position of strength with partners who share our vision and ambition. Together, we'll invest boldly, accelerate innovation, and build the next generation of games and experiences for the hundreds of millions of players and fans who inspire us every day,” said EA Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wilson.

PIF Deputy Governor and Head of International Investments Turqi Alnowaiser said the consortium’s long-term investment would support EA’s continued growth and innovation, saying entertainment and sports remain strategic priorities for the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

Silver Lake CEO Egon Durban said the consortium plans to invest heavily in EA’s growth, including by using artificial intelligence to enhance game development and improve player experiences. Affinity Partners CEO Jared Kushner said the investment firm would support EA as it expands its audience and develops new ways for people to connect through gaming.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is one of the world’s largest interactive entertainment companies, with franchises including EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, Need for Speed and Dragon Age. The company reported GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion in fiscal year 2026.

The consortium’s acquisition provides EA with long-term capital and strategic backing as it seeks to expand its gaming portfolio and invest in new technologies.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that EA SPORTS FC correctly predicted Spain’s victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, extending its remarkable streak of accurately forecasting the past five men’s World Cup champions.