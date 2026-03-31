French ambassador unveils new Francophonie logo, highlights focus on cinema and music in Kazakhstan

According to the ambassador, the new visual identity was created specifically for this year’s celebrations to establish a distinct image for Francophonie in Kazakhstan. The design incorporates the five colors of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, traditionally represented in a circular form, combined with elements reflecting Kazakh culture and seasonal symbolism.

“You find this idea of the circle and the colors of Francophonie. This is a fusion with the Kazakhstan identity because the Francophonie starts with the spring. This is the spring with the idea of the bird, specific to Kazakhstan, and also the sun and the way it turns. This brand-new logo is a perfect fusion between the identity of Kazakhstan, long centuries traditions and the identity of a Francophonie organization,” the ambassador explained.

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova / Qazinform

Speaking about the upcoming program, Guiaugué highlighted cinema and music as key areas of focus for this year’s edition, noting growing interest in film production in Kazakhstan.

“I pay great attention to cinema because, first of all, there is strong momentum in the film industry. Kazakhstan has been making movies lately. I was very impressed when I learned that about 100 films are produced in Kazakhstan every year. There is a strong interest in cinema. I really want to bring to Kazakhstani viewers the best of the Francophone cinema. I also want to establish direct cooperation between France and Kazakhstan in this area,” he said. “Also, music, because it gathers nations, even if you don’t understand all the words, but you can enjoy the music. We are also bringing a rich program of concerts this year, piano concerts, pop concerts.”

The ambassador noted that the 2026 edition features an expanded program, including cultural events, diplomatic engagements and activities organized in cooperation with the French Alliances network and partner countries.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency shared the full schedule of events.