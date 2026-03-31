Ambassadors highlight dialogue at Francophonie launch in Kazakhstan

Christopher Duggan emphasized the role of the French language as a platform for cooperation and opportunity, particularly in education and cultural exchange.

“For Canada, Francophonie is much more than just a linguistic space. It is a space for dialogue, cooperation, and diversity, based on shared universal principles - openness, respect for cultures, and, of course, the desire to build strong ties between societies. In the current context, these priorities are especially relevant, and Francophonie focuses on youth, education, and cultural diversity while also strengthening the role of the French language as a language of dialogue, creativity, and exchange within the international community,” he said. “The French language is a language of opportunity, particularly in higher education, academic mobility, and professional partnerships. It helps broaden perspectives, encourages exchange, and brings communities closer together. Canada is pleased to contribute to this dynamic in the region, notably through cultural initiatives and close cooperation with partners.”

Erik De Maeyer, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the Republic of Kazakhstan, focused on the importance of dialogue in a time of global tensions and highlighted upcoming cultural events aimed at strengthening ties.

“In a world marked by growing tensions, where communication despite new technologies often becomes a source of misunderstanding, the French language offers a unique space for dialogue. It enables us to build strong connections between cultures and peoples, as demonstrated by our presence here today. Through the various events planned over the coming weeks, we aim to once again underline the importance of intercultural dialogue and our commitment to strengthening ties between Astana and Brussels,” he stated.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Qazinform

Meanwhile, Madalina Lupu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of Kazakhstan, highlighted Romania’s institutional role in promoting Francophonie through international events and education. Mohammed Rashid Maaninou, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Kazakhstan, pointed to Morocco’s position as a key economic and cultural hub within the Francophone space.

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova / Qazinform

Giorgio Pompilio, Swiss Deputy Chief of Mission, highlighted Switzerland’s multilingual identity and the unifying role of French across linguistic communities.

“According to historians, the canton chose the colors of Paris for its flag, and many words in our northern Italian dialect originate from French, reflecting centuries of exchange. As you can see, ladies and gentlemen, the French language brings our linguistic communities closer together in Switzerland,” he noted.

Egidijus Navikasis, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lithuania to the Republic of Kazakhstan, presented upcoming cultural events, including a classical music concert featuring works by European composers.

Vladimir Jovičić, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Serbia to Kazakhstan, described Francophonie as a platform for unity and cooperation amid global challenges.

“It is a time when cultural and linguistic diversity come together. It reminds us that the French language is not only a means of communication but also a force that creates a shared space, bringing people together across continents. In an era of rapid change and complex global challenges, Francophonie remains a space for dialogue and openness - a place where peace, democracy, and human rights can thrive,” he said.

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova / Qazinform

Armen Ghevondyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Kazakhstan, stressed the importance of cultural diversity and educational cooperation within the Francophonie framework.

“Each nation has its own traditions, language, and culture. Cooperation within Francophonie aims to promote cultural diversity and dialogue between cultures and civilizations, as well as educational programs of various levels and profiles, while strengthening universal values of humanism and democracy. The Republic of Armenia attaches great importance to cooperation both within Francophonie celebrations and as a member of this organization,” he said.

The Francophonie program in Kazakhstan will feature a wide range of cultural, educational, and artistic events across multiple cities. The program includes film screenings, concerts, exhibitions, conferences, and literary readings, as well as French language and Francophone song contests.

As previously reported by Qazinform News Agency, Sylvain Guiaugue, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kazakhstan, noted the festival aims to promote cultural diversity and the French language.