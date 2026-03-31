Francophonie celebrations kick off in Kazakhstan: concerts, films and lectures

The program includes concerts, film screenings, conferences, literary events and competitions, bringing together diplomats, artists and educators. A number of lectures and discussions will feature ambassadors and representatives of Francophone countries.

In addition, the celebrations will focus on youth engagement and creativity, with music contests, workshops and interactive events organized by the French Alliances and partner institutions.

Almaty

● March 30 – Concert: Christine Fonlupt (Kazakh State Philharmonic)





● March 31 – Short Film Night (Arman Cinema)





● April 1 – 6 – Francophone Film Festival (Kinopark, free entry)





● April 7 – Board games opening (French Alliance)





● April 10 – Concert: Voyou (Otz Alt)





● April 13 – Book presentation by Marie Favereau (Steppe & World)





Astana

● March 27 – Lecture by Giorgio Pompilio (Nazarbayev University)





● March 31 – Short Film Night (Orta space, free with registration)





● April 1 – 6 – Francophone Film Festival (Kinopark, free)





● April 3 – Lecture by Belgian Ambassador Erik De Maeyer





● April 5 – Francophone Song Contest final (Garage Music Bar)





● April 10 – Board games opening (French Alliance)





● April 12 – Concert: Voyou (The Bus Music Pub)





● April 14 – Documentary screening: Mūza Rubackytė (Lithuanian Embassy)





● April 15 – Closing concert: Mūza Rubackytė (Kazakh National Theatre)





Atyrau

● April 4 – Speaking workshop





● April 15 – Film club (YEMAA ArtSpace)





Shymkent

● April 1 – 6 – Francophone Film Festival (Kinopark)





● April 10 – Board games opening (French Alliance)





● April 10 – Lecture by French Consul General





● April 10 – Film screening (Kinopark)





● April 11 – Concert: Voyou (Opera and Ballet Theatre)





Ust-Kamenogorsk

● April 1 – 5 – French Film Festival (Yubileiny Cinema)





● April 1 – Lecture by French Ambassador Sylvain Guiaugué





Karaganda

● April 1 – 6 – Francophone Film Festival (Kinopark)





● April 2 – Concert: Christine Fonlupt





● April 3 – Board games opening (French Alliance)





Kostanay

● April 3 – Project contest “Discover France”





● April 8 – Poetry contest





● April 15 – Literary workshop





Nationwide

● February 28 – March 14 – Francophone Song Contest selection





● April 5 – Final in Astana





● March 16 – April 15 – Regional photography contest





● April 6 – 10 – French Language Week in schools



Additional events will also be hosted by French Alliances across Kazakhstan, with the full program available on the official social media channels of the French Embassy.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on statements by ambassadors of participating countries highlighting the importance of Francophonie in promoting cultural dialogue and cooperation.