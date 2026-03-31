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    Francophonie celebrations kick off in Kazakhstan: concerts, films and lectures

    15:43, 31 March 2026

    A wide range of cultural, educational and artistic events will take place across Kazakhstan as part of the Francophonie celebrations, presented during an official launch event, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports. The agency has compiled a full schedule of activities planned across multiple cities in Kazakhstan.

    Ambassadors, Francophonie, Kazakhstan, France, Europe, EU, European Union
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Qazinform

    The program includes concerts, film screenings, conferences, literary events and competitions, bringing together diplomats, artists and educators. A number of lectures and discussions will feature ambassadors and representatives of Francophone countries.

    In addition, the celebrations will focus on youth engagement and creativity, with music contests, workshops and interactive events organized by the French Alliances and partner institutions.

    Almaty

    March 30 – Concert: Christine Fonlupt (Kazakh State Philharmonic)

    March 31 – Short Film Night (Arman Cinema)

    April 1 – 6 – Francophone Film Festival (Kinopark, free entry)

    April 7 – Board games opening (French Alliance)

    April 10 – Concert: Voyou (Otz Alt)

    April 13 – Book presentation by Marie Favereau (Steppe & World)

    Astana

    March 27 – Lecture by Giorgio Pompilio (Nazarbayev University)

    March 31 – Short Film Night (Orta space, free with registration)

    April 1 – 6 – Francophone Film Festival (Kinopark, free)

    April 3 – Lecture by Belgian Ambassador Erik De Maeyer

    April 5 – Francophone Song Contest final (Garage Music Bar)

    April 10 – Board games opening (French Alliance)

    April 12 – Concert: Voyou (The Bus Music Pub)

    April 14 – Documentary screening: Mūza Rubackytė (Lithuanian Embassy)

    April 15 – Closing concert: Mūza Rubackytė (Kazakh National Theatre)

    Atyrau

    April 4 – Speaking workshop

    April 15 – Film club (YEMAA ArtSpace)

    Shymkent

    April 1 – 6 – Francophone Film Festival (Kinopark)

    April 10 – Board games opening (French Alliance)

    April 10 – Lecture by French Consul General

    April 10 – Film screening (Kinopark)

    April 11 – Concert: Voyou (Opera and Ballet Theatre)

    Ust-Kamenogorsk

    April 1 – 5 – French Film Festival (Yubileiny Cinema)

    April 1 – Lecture by French Ambassador Sylvain Guiaugué

    Karaganda

    April 1 – 6 – Francophone Film Festival (Kinopark)

    April 2 – Concert: Christine Fonlupt

    April 3 – Board games opening (French Alliance)

    Kostanay

    April 3 – Project contest “Discover France”

    April 8 – Poetry contest

    April 15 – Literary workshop

    Nationwide

    February 28 – March 14 – Francophone Song Contest selection

    April 5 – Final in Astana

    March 16 – April 15 – Regional photography contest

    April 6 – 10 – French Language Week in schools


    Additional events will also be hosted by French Alliances across Kazakhstan, with the full program available on the official social media channels of the French Embassy.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on statements by ambassadors of participating countries highlighting the importance of Francophonie in promoting cultural dialogue and cooperation.

    Kazakhstan and France France Kazakhstan and Europe Europe EU Culture Kazakhstan Entertainment
    Bizhanova Diana
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